John Walker Lindh isn't the only notable inmate who has spent time in Terre Haute's federal prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - John Walker Lindh isn't the only notable prison inmate who has resided in the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary.

It has been or still is home to several convicted felons.

This includes convicted Oklahoma City bomber, Timothy McVeigh. He was executed in Terre Haute in 2001.

Convicted white supremacist Dylan Roof is currently in the prison. In 2016, a jury convicted him of shooting and killing nine people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. He is currently on death row.

Retired Illinois police sergeant Drew Peterson made nation headline with the murder and disappearance of his third and fourth wives. He is scheduled to be released from prison in 2081.

Somali pirate Abduwali Muse spent some time in Terre Haute's federal prison. Muse was made famous in the Tom Hanks movie Captain Phillips.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man convicted in the Bostom Marathon bomber is expected to arrive in Terre Haute to face execution.

