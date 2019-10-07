Clear
Ivy Tech to host Express Enrollment on October 10

This is to help students complete all enrollment steps in one day.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 11:37 AM
Posted By: Press Release

TERRE HAUTE – Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute will host Express Enrollment Day on Thursday, October 10, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 8000 S. Education Drive, to help students complete all enrollment steps in one day. Students can enroll in fall classes that start October 28 or spring classes that start January 13.

With Ivy Tech staff onsite, students will have the opportunity to register for classes, discuss financial aid options, and meet with academic advisors. Students can also learn more about assessment options. For students without school transcripts or test scores to provide, the ACCUPLACER assessment can assist them in determining the classes that align with their needs.

Express Enrollment Days are free. However, students are encouraged to RSVP. For more details and to RSVP, visit ivytech.edu/eeday.

Prior to Express Enrollment Day, students can get started by completing the Ivy Tech application online, as the first step to applying for scholarships. Apply online at ivytech.edu/applynow.

About Ivy Tech Community College
Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.

