Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ivy Tech offers new mining class

Students will get hands-on experience while learning about mine safety and government regulations.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A free class is helping students get certified so they can find work.

It's all part of the Surface Mining Class.

It is being offered through Ivy Tech Community College.

Students will get hands-on experience while learning about mine safety and government regulations.

By the end of the course, students will earn their required training hours and eligibility to be hired.

It's offered at Ivy Tech locations in both Terre Haute and Linton.

To learn more about class dates and contact information, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Warming trend ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Ivy Tech mining class

Image

18th Street shooting investigation

Image

Game day prep

Image

Grocery stores stocking up for game day

Image

Early snow or freezing rain/drizzle possible, then some afternoon sunshine possible. Warmer. High: 3

Image

Washington

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Marshall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies