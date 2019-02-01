Ivy Tech offers new mining class

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A free class is helping students get certified so they can find work.

It's all part of the Surface Mining Class.

It is being offered through Ivy Tech Community College.

Students will get hands-on experience while learning about mine safety and government regulations.

By the end of the course, students will earn their required training hours and eligibility to be hired.

It's offered at Ivy Tech locations in both Terre Haute and Linton.

To learn more about class dates and contact information, click here.