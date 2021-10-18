It's almost property tax time in Vigo County - here's how you can make sure you get your bill paid

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fall property tax deadline is right around the corner in Vigo County.

November 10 is the deadline for on-time payments.

There are a variety of ways you can make your payment. County officials tell us you can visit multiple banks to pay your taxes.

They include:

First Financial Bank

Old National Bank

Terre Haute Savings Bank

First Farmers Bank and Trust

Fifth Third Bank

Riddell National Bank

You can also pay directly at the Vigo County Treasure's Office or online at this link.

Credit cards, debit cards, and e-checks are accepted.