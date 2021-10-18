It's almost property tax time in Vigo County - here's how you can make sure you get your bill paid

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fall property tax deadline is right around the corner in Vigo County.
November 10 is the deadline for on-time payments.
There are a variety of ways you can make your payment. County officials tell us you can visit multiple banks to pay your taxes.
They include:
- First Financial Bank
- Old National Bank
- Terre Haute Savings Bank
- First Farmers Bank and Trust
- Fifth Third Bank
- Riddell National Bank
You can also pay directly at the Vigo County Treasure's Office or online at this link.
Credit cards, debit cards, and e-checks are accepted.