It was standing room only as Vigo County Schools Superintendent delivered his first State of the Schools Address

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents of Vigo County students received a sneak peek into the future of the school corporation.

Superintendent Robert Hayworth gave his first State of the Schools Address in Vigo County on Wednesday night.

It involved parents, community members, teachers, and college representatives.

So many people showed up they had to find and bring in more chairs...and even after that, it was standing room only.

Multiple topics were talked about at the address.

Hayworth laid out a plan for the future of the schools.

Some of those topics included upgrading and making technology more available for students, having more hands-on learning, and providing more after-school programs.

During the meeting, you could hear the audible agreements about the things that were talked about.

"I'm very excited about the opportunities...I'm very excited with his vision and his enthusiasm. I feel like he's really building up Vigo County and the community and that's what the community needs," parent, Mel Kirchner said.

The school board said they have all the data from meetings with businesses, teachers and community members.

Haworth said all of that information will be on their website on Monday for everyone to see.