Clear

It was standing room only as Vigo County Schools Superintendent delivered his first State of the Schools Address

Parents of Vigo County students received a sneak peek into the future of the school corporation.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 11:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 11:39 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents of Vigo County students received a sneak peek into the future of the school corporation.

Superintendent Robert Hayworth gave his first State of the Schools Address in Vigo County on Wednesday night.

It involved parents, community members, teachers, and college representatives.

So many people showed up they had to find and bring in more chairs...and even after that, it was standing room only.

Multiple topics were talked about at the address.

Hayworth laid out a plan for the future of the schools.

Some of those topics included upgrading and making technology more available for students, having more hands-on learning, and providing more after-school programs.

During the meeting, you could hear the audible agreements about the things that were talked about.

"I'm very excited about the opportunities...I'm very excited with his vision and his enthusiasm. I feel like he's really building up Vigo County and the community and that's what the community needs," parent, Mel Kirchner said.

The school board said they have all the data from meetings with businesses, teachers and community members.

Haworth said all of that information will be on their website on Monday for everyone to see. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Rain & Storms with Heavy Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Sholty

Image

It was standing room only as Vigo County Schools Superintendent delivered his first State of the Sc

Image

A rainy Wednesday night with more storms in the forecast

Image

The French Village gets the green light at VU

Image

Hey Kevin 2-6

Image

VCSC Mental Health Grant

Image

Senate Bill 552 passes committee

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program