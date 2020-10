TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana infant mortality rates are the lowest they've been in state record history.

According to the data released by the Indiana Department of Health the rate fell from eight per 1,000 births in 2018 to 6.5 per 1,000 in 2019.

A total of 527 Indiana babies died before their first birthday in 2019. This is down from 559 in 2018. That number was 602 in 2017.

These are the lowest Indiana has seen since 1900.