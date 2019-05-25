Indiana State University to host public forum on the proposed tuition and fee increase

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- You have the chance to voice your thoughts regarding tuition and fees at Indiana State University.
On June 5th, there will be a public forum on the proposed tuition and fee increase for the 2019-2020 school year.
The proposed increase is $89 per semester for a full-time undergraduate Indiana resident.
For the 2020-2021 school year, tuition would be raised to $90.
That would also include $75 per semester in health and wellness fees.
Again, the forum is Wednesday, June 5th.
That's at 3 p.m. in Tirey Hall.
