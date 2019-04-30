Indiana State University building will soon undergo renovations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An old classroom building on Indiana State University's campus will soon be renovated.

The Indiana General Assembly approved its 2019-2021 budget bill last week.

That included an increase in operating allocations for ISU and a proposed renovation to Dreiser Hall.

That's the bill that houses student media, a theater, classrooms, and much more.

It was built in 1950.

The university will receive $18.4 million in fee replacement from the state.

The project will replace old mechanical and electrical systems, repair the outside of the building, and make it ADA compliant.