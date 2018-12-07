Indiana Senator Jon Ford drafts bill to increase first responder retirement benefits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Jon Ford wants to increase retirement benefits for police officers and firefighters.
Senate Bill 85 would increase how much first responders receive.
The plan would increase their monthly retirement benefit by two percent.
They would also receive one percent of that salary for every six months of active service over 20 years.
This bill also gives surviving spouses more money.
