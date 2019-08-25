Illinois farmers take to the skies to see how they're crops have turned out

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI)-- Illinois growers had the opportunity to get a bird's eye view of their farms today

An air tour was offered at the Casey airport.

Planes flew over fields, giving farmers the chance to see how their crops are doing now but also how those fields may fair in the future.

News 10 took to the skies with one farmer to get a new view on a tool that is changing the game.

Tony Baird has been on a farm all his life.

This bad season has brought him and many other farmers out to the Casey airport.

"My grandpa always likes to use the word challenge, so it's been a challenge, they were always something that needed done," said Baird.

They checked their crops, from the air!

The Clark and Cumberland county soil and water conservation department sponsor an air show every year.

Baird told me he wasn't happy with what he saw from above.

"We knew our wet spots were going to be wet. a lot of holes a lot of nothing a lot of yellow. we didn't really want to see that," said Baird.

Sandy Staszak is a pilot at the airport.

She said farmers get a bird's eye view from the air.

"You can't walk all these farm fields. they seem them from the road but to be over the top it just really shows them what's going on there," said Staszak.

Baird said he's going to take what he saw and use it to have a better season next year.

He said this is a fun yet important thing local farmers can do.

"We can't just plant it leave it until we harvest we've got to know what's out there this kind of at least gives you an idea of what you're going to be looking at"

The air tour has been going on for 40 years now.

It's always the Sunday before Labor Day.