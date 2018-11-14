ISU donates money from home opener to Habitat for Humanity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Sycamores hit the hardwood on Wednesday night to start building a good season.

It was the season home opener for ISU Basketball.

The athletic department and the men's basketball team decided they wanted to give back.

So, they allowed tonight's $5 ticket sales to go toward the Habitat for Humanity.

The school will be doing a habitat build starting in the fall of 2019.

Leaders must raise $60,000 to start that build.