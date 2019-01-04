Clear

ISU basketball player talks about vandalism to team's cars

Last week, we told you that someone vandalized several cars belonging to players on the team while they were out of town for games.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is some relief available for the Indiana State University Men's Basketball team.

Last week, we told you that someone vandalized several cars belonging to players on the team while they were out of town for games.

We can now tell you the process to get repairs is underway.

We caught up with one member of the team on Friday.

He showed us the plastic covered and tapes up windows of his car.

The head coach and players both hope the university can help cover the cost to repair the damage.

The team was surprised to find out what had happened.

"We just came back from a long flight from Honolulu, so to come back from that was a little frustrating...but it's okay," basketball player Ailante Holston said.

They had been gone for several days when the damage happened.

Holston said he thinks this was probably a random crime.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
Rockville
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
A Pleasant Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New system looks to help semi drivers

Image

Pantheon Theater update

Image

Brown Baggers get new temporary home

Image

Mayor Duke Bennett says he will rerun office

Image

Hero Police Officers pulls person from burning house

Image

The Heart Throb 5K

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Green Socks for North Central

Image

ISU Men's Basketball team player talks about car break-ins

Image

Parke County school corporation increases school security

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220