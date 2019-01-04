ISU basketball player talks about vandalism to team's cars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is some relief available for the Indiana State University Men's Basketball team.

Last week, we told you that someone vandalized several cars belonging to players on the team while they were out of town for games.

We can now tell you the process to get repairs is underway.

We caught up with one member of the team on Friday.

He showed us the plastic covered and tapes up windows of his car.

The head coach and players both hope the university can help cover the cost to repair the damage.

The team was surprised to find out what had happened.

"We just came back from a long flight from Honolulu, so to come back from that was a little frustrating...but it's okay," basketball player Ailante Holston said.

They had been gone for several days when the damage happened.

Holston said he thinks this was probably a random crime.