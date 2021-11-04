"I probably should have been a little more frugal" Heat bills could be going up, unless you have this type of heat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have heard how some bills could do more than double this year.

If you have electric heat instead of gas, your prices may not go up as much.

With winter coming and colder temperatures already here, you have more than likely turned on your heat.

If you are like me and have electric heat in your house, you could be saving some money on your next utility bill.

If you have electric heat, costs will not be going up much, if at all for now.

However, if you are like Terre Haute resident Darrell Felling who has propane gas to heat his home, that will not be the case.

Felling says he keeps his home at 72 degrees during the winter and has a second thought about that come time to pay his bill.

"I probably should have been a little more frugal and put the thermostat down a few more degrees, because it does make a difference," said Felling.

While electric heat is only rising less than 2%, the price for a gas bill could go up more than 50%.

Duke Energy in Terre Haute says if you have electric heat, your prices may not go up as much as someone like felling who has natural gas.

They say until January of 2022, prices will not change much and even then, will only rise just over 1 1/2%.

"The largest part of a customer's bill is going to remain stable, I can say that from duke energy, which is good news for people to hear," said Rick Burger, district manager of Duke Energy in Terre Haute.

With some prices rising, felling says he has sympathy for those already having difficulties financially.

He says for those less fortunate, rising prices could become problematic.

"I feel sorry for people who are on extremely tight budgets or retired or just don't have the wherewithal because that's a huge strain on their budget," said Felling.

That is why felling says he hopes this winter stays calm, so those who have trouble paying their bills have an easier time this winter, whether they are electric or gas.

"We'll just have to hope and pray that mother nature's good to us and we have a mild winter," said Felling.

Burger says the easiest way to save money is taking those common-sense steps to save energy.

If you want to save money, you might want to turn your thermostat down a couple degrees. For more energy-saving tips from Duke Energy, click here.