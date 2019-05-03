Honey Creek Mall under new ownership, sells for $14.6 million

Clear
On Friday, News 10 learned CBL, the company that owns Honey Creek Mall sold the property to a company called 'Out of the Box Ventures' for $14.6 million.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 3:08 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 3:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute is under new ownership.

On Friday, News 10 learned CBL, the company that owns Honey Creek Mall sold the property to a company called 'Out of the Box Ventures' for $14.6 million.

Who is Lionheart Capital?

Lionheart Capital is a Miami-based global real estate investment and development firm whose principals have been involved with the successful acquisition, development, repositioning and disposition of real estate assets totaling over $4 billion in the United States, Brazil, China, the Caribbean and Nicaragua. As active value-creators, Lionheart Capital’s principals have successfully transacted in all major asset classes including office, industrial, retail, hospitality, ultra-luxury residential condominiums, office condominiums, hotel condominiums, land development, entitlements, and complex land use rezoning. The Miami-based global firm’s current and recent ultra-luxury developments include The Ritz-Carlton Residences Miami Beach, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Singer Island Palm Beach, Aqua Wellness Resort Nicaragua, Breckenridge Colorado development site, Pompano Beach development site, Miami Design District development, and Le Sereno hotel in St. Barths.

Source 

LINK | IS THE HONEY CREEK MALL FOR SALE? SIGNS SAY IT MIGHT BE

Out of the Box Ventures is a subsidiary of Lionheart Capital.

Lionheart Capital is based out of Miami, Florida.

“The team at Honey Creek Mall is looking forward to this next chapter,” Honey Creek Mall General Manager Kim Ingalsbe said. “We are confident that Lionhart Capital will be an instrumental part of springboarding the mall to its fullest potential.”

A press release said CBL will provide third-party leasing and management services for the mall.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

