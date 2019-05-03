Honey Creek Mall under new ownership, sells for $14.6 million

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute is under new ownership.

On Friday, News 10 learned CBL, the company that owns Honey Creek Mall sold the property to a company called 'Out of the Box Ventures' for $14.6 million.

Lionheart Capital is a Miami-based global real estate investment and development firm.

Out of the Box Ventures is a subsidiary of Lionheart Capital.

Lionheart Capital is based out of Miami, Florida.

“The team at Honey Creek Mall is looking forward to this next chapter,” Honey Creek Mall General Manager Kim Ingalsbe said. “We are confident that Lionhart Capital will be an instrumental part of springboarding the mall to its fullest potential.”

A press release said CBL will provide third-party leasing and management services for the mall.

