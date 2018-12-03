Clear
Here's how you can send holiday mail to a service member

Thousands of men and women in the United States military are serving abroad this holiday season, and you still have time to send them mail.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 3:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Thousands of men and women in the United States military are serving abroad this holiday season, and you still have time to send them mail.

The United State Post Office recommends getting your mail out before the following dates:

December 11th for cards, letters, and priority mail package.

December 18th for priority mail express military service.

There are specific ways to address your cards and packages for military members.

· Write the service member's full name
· Include the unit and APO/FPO/DPO address with the 9-digit ZIP Code (if one is assigned). For example:

Army/Air Post Office (APO)
PFC JANE DOE
PSC 3 BOX 4120
APO AE 09021

Fleet Post Office (FPO)
SEAMAN JOSEPH SMITH
UNIT 100100 BOX 4120
FPO AP 96691

Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)
MELANIE ADAMS
UNIT 8400 BOX 0000
DPO AE 09498-0048

Do not write the country name where the service member is stationed in the address.

Include a return address.

Inside the box, include the service member's name and address as well as the sender's name and address on an index card in case the shipping label gets damaged in transit.

