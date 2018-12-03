Here's how you can send holiday mail to a service member

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Thousands of men and women in the United States military are serving abroad this holiday season, and you still have time to send them mail.

The United State Post Office recommends getting your mail out before the following dates:

December 11th for cards, letters, and priority mail package.

December 18th for priority mail express military service.

There are specific ways to address your cards and packages for military members.

· Write the service member's full name

· Include the unit and APO/FPO/DPO address with the 9-digit ZIP Code (if one is assigned). For example:

Army/Air Post Office (APO)

PFC JANE DOE

PSC 3 BOX 4120

APO AE 09021

Fleet Post Office (FPO)

SEAMAN JOSEPH SMITH

UNIT 100100 BOX 4120

FPO AP 96691

Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

MELANIE ADAMS

UNIT 8400 BOX 0000

DPO AE 09498-0048

Do not write the country name where the service member is stationed in the address.

Include a return address.

Inside the box, include the service member's name and address as well as the sender's name and address on an index card in case the shipping label gets damaged in transit.