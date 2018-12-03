WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Thousands of men and women in the United States military are serving abroad this holiday season, and you still have time to send them mail.
The United State Post Office recommends getting your mail out before the following dates:
December 11th for cards, letters, and priority mail package.
December 18th for priority mail express military service.
There are specific ways to address your cards and packages for military members.
· Write the service member's full name
· Include the unit and APO/FPO/DPO address with the 9-digit ZIP Code (if one is assigned). For example:
Army/Air Post Office (APO)
PFC JANE DOE
PSC 3 BOX 4120
APO AE 09021
Fleet Post Office (FPO)
SEAMAN JOSEPH SMITH
UNIT 100100 BOX 4120
FPO AP 96691
Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)
MELANIE ADAMS
UNIT 8400 BOX 0000
DPO AE 09498-0048
Do not write the country name where the service member is stationed in the address.
Include a return address.
Inside the box, include the service member's name and address as well as the sender's name and address on an index card in case the shipping label gets damaged in transit.
Related Content
- Here's how you can send holiday mail to a service member
- Former Indiana mail carrier charged for not delivering mail
- United States Postal Service open Sundays for holiday shipping
- Voters send a message, unseating two Vigo County School Board members
- One mile for each fallen hero, here's how you can honor fallen service members
- USPS holiday shipping deadlines
- 2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
- Avoiding holiday scams
- Thief steals Christmas spirit, taking mail from mailboxes
- Feds say 'overwhelmed' mailman stashed 17,000 pieces of mail