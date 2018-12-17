Clear

Here is how you can sign up for Duke Energy bill assistance

On Monday, the electric company announced it is helping qualified customers who may be struggling to pay their winter energy bills.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 3:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Duke Energy is providing big money for those in need this winter.

On Monday, the electric company announced it is helping qualified customers who may be struggling to pay their winter energy bills.

Duke Energy has contributed $600,000 through its Helping Hand Program.

That means customers who need help can receive up to $300 toward their bill.

Duke Energy works closely with community assistance programs to determine eligibility.

To learn more, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
Mainly sunny to start the work week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Holiday shipping deadlines: What you need to know

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 47°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Mug Tree Falls

Image

Family searching for answers in Jack Berry Jr. disappearance

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Community Center Benefit Concert

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car