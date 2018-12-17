Here is how you can sign up for Duke Energy bill assistance

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Duke Energy is providing big money for those in need this winter.
On Monday, the electric company announced it is helping qualified customers who may be struggling to pay their winter energy bills.
Duke Energy has contributed $600,000 through its Helping Hand Program.
That means customers who need help can receive up to $300 toward their bill.
Duke Energy works closely with community assistance programs to determine eligibility.
To learn more, click here.
