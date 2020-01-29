Health officials investigate possible coronavirus case in Indiana, one person in isolation

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana county has placed a person in isolation as it investigates a possible case of the coronavirus.

According to the Porter County, Indiana Health Department they have identified a person traveling through the county that could be infected with the virus.

Health officials say the person has been placed in isolation and is currently under active medical supervision out of an abundance of caution.

A post on the county's website says the health department is working with the Indiana State Department of Health along with the Centers for Disease Control.

They are waiting for the results of laboratory tests from the CDC for a final diagnosis.

Porter County is in the northwest portion of the state.