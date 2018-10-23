TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute dedicates itself to providing care to people with mental health issues.
It's a job that couldn't be done without the workers.
That's why the center held the 2018 Hamilton Awards.
It took place on Tuesday at the Sycamore Banquet Center.
News 10 spoke with keynote speaker Dr. Adam Hill.
He told us the work people do with the Hamilton Center touches the lives of many people.
"I've had the opportunity as a physician to talk a lot about my own recovery. It really seemed fitting that I come back here and share in this event for my fellow colleagues," Dr. Hill said.
Related Content
- Hamilton Awards honors workers of the Hamilton Center
- Hamilton Center shows their staff some love
- Officers hit the links to benefit Hamilton Center
- New Hamilton Center program helping people get their lives back
- Hamilton Center holds 'Food for your Mood' event
- Hamilton Center seeks to open more opioid treatment centers througout state
- Hamilton Center teams up to give out hundreds of turkeys to those in need
- Hamilton Center is looking back on their work in 2017; looking ahead to the New Year
- 'They are coming across the board' Hamilton Center gives perspective on alarming suicide trend
- Art Spaces event goes behind the scenes of "Hamilton"
Scroll for more content...