Hamilton Awards honors workers of the Hamilton Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute dedicates itself to providing care to people with mental health issues.

It's a job that couldn't be done without the workers.

That's why the center held the 2018 Hamilton Awards.

It took place on Tuesday at the Sycamore Banquet Center.

News 10 spoke with keynote speaker Dr. Adam Hill.

He told us the work people do with the Hamilton Center touches the lives of many people.

"I've had the opportunity as a physician to talk a lot about my own recovery. It really seemed fitting that I come back here and share in this event for my fellow colleagues," Dr. Hill said.