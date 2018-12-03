Group encourages Terre Haute residents to speak out against a proposed new jail location at city council meeting

Clear
They say "No Jail On River" and encourage people to attend an upcoming Terre Haute City Council meeting.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This is a big week for what's next in the Vigo County Jail.

We've reported on the proposal to put the jail on the former International Paper property.

Now, some people are voicing their concerns.

Opponents of the plan have placed yard signs around Terre Haute.

They say "No Jail On River" and encourage people to attend an upcoming Terre Haute City Council meeting.

The meeting is happening Thursday evening.

That is when the city council will consider the Vigo County Commissioner's rezoning request.

If council members deny the request, the county will have to rework its plans.

You can attend the meeting.

It starts at 6:00 in the Terre Haute City Hall courtroom.

