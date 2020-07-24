From misdemeanor to education: Indiana's mask mandate will not include criminal penalties for violators

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, a face-covering mandate will start across Indiana.

On Friday, the governor's office offered a little clarification after he officially signed the executive order.

WHAT ARE THE RULES? Anyone 8 years or older in indoor public spaces, commercial entities or transportation services, or in outside public spaces when you cannot socially distance.

Mask use in schools required for grades 3 and up, faculty and staff, volunteers and anyone else in schools

Masks are also required for co-curricular and extracurricular activities, with exceptions for strenuous physical activity

Exceptions will be made for medical purposes, strenuous physical activity, eating and drinking

Masks are strongly recommended for ages 2-7

Originally, Governor Eric Holcomb said it was a class B misdemeanor to not wear one, as outlined.

After that, many local law enforcement agencies said they would not be enforcing it.

Now, the governor's office says the executive order does not include criminal penalties.

We also learned state and local health departments will be responsible for enforcing compliance through education.

Education is something the Vigo County Health Department has been serious about since the start of the pandemic.