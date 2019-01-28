Free hats, gloves, and scarves available in front of Sugar Creek Fire Department

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you need something warm to wear during the extreme cold weather.
There are bags of gloves, scarves, and hats in front of the Sugar Creek Fire Department in West Terre Haute.
They are free to anyone that needs them.
All you have to do is head to the fire station and take a bag.
