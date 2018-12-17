Fox Rocks teams up with Borrowed Hearts to help foster family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An art project that started over a year ago has turned into a way to give back.

Amanda Fox and her son started painting rocks with kind words on them to give to people battling cancer.

Now, they have a bigger plan for Christmas.

Fox and her son are selling their rocks, and all of the profits will go to sponsoring a foster family in Terre Haute.

Borrowed Hearts is a nonprofit group for foster families to help them through hardships.

The organization takes donations for foster kids.

Fox said she knows what it's like to struggle around the holiday season.

That's why she wanted to give back.

"It seems like nowadays, everybody is centered around what we can get. Let's get all of this. We need a huge Christmas...it's not about that. Christmas isn't about that. It's about spreading love and kindness and being blessed for all that you have," Amanda Fox said.

Fox said they will be picking out a Christmas gift for the foster family.

She added they also hope to get them a gift card to help with groceries.

To learn more about Borrowed Hearts, click here.