Former Terre Haute principal and school administrator Mick Newport has passed away

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County principal and school administrator has died.

Mick Newport passed away on Thursday morning after battling a long-term illness.

Newport was hired as principal of Terre Haute North Vigo High School in 1999.

From there, he became a county administrator.

He was the Director of Secondary Education and the Director of Human Resources.

Stacy Mason, the current Director of Secondary Education said Newport was an exceptional leader and a great man.