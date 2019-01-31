TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County principal and school administrator has died.
Mick Newport passed away on Thursday morning after battling a long-term illness.
Newport was hired as principal of Terre Haute North Vigo High School in 1999.
From there, he became a county administrator.
He was the Director of Secondary Education and the Director of Human Resources.
Stacy Mason, the current Director of Secondary Education said Newport was an exceptional leader and a great man.
Related Content
- Former Terre Haute principal and school administrator Mick Newport has passed away
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Crows in downtown Terre Haute
- Shoe Bus receives grant, make stop at Terre Haute school
- McGruff the Crime Dog visits Terre Haute school
- School board makes West Terre Haute easement official
- 'Star Books Cafe' opens at Terre Haute elementary school
- Terre Haute South dedicates a hallway to former band director that passed away
- Driving force behind Terre Haute's green movement, Joy Sacopulos, passes away at 79
Scroll for more content...