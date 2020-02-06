For the first time ever, the Vigo County School Corporation sees its enrollment numbers drop below 14,000 students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - For the first time, the Vigo County School Corporation saw its enrollment numbers drop below 14,000 students.

Earlier this week, the corporation performed the second 'Average Daily Membership Count' of the 2019-2020 school year.

During the February 3 count, the school corporation learned it has 13,968 students.

The number of students in this count will determine state funding.

Since September, 121 students have moved away from Indiana and 374 students have left Vigo County. There were also 49 early graduates.

This student count will determine funding for January through June of this year. Losing 222 students will result in the Vigo County School Corporation losing over $1.4 million in state funding.

“Population decline in Vigo County is the most significant challenge we face in our schools,” said Dr. Rob Haworth, superintendent of schools. “We must continue to look for new ways to raise revenue for our schools while right-sizing our district.”

Over the last 11 years, the Vigo County School Corporation has lost more than 1,300 students.

They are calling the Vigo Virtual Success Academy a bright spot. As of February 5, the school corporation has enrolled 123 students. Over 40 of those students are new to its enrollment count.