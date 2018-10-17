Clear
First in series of VCSC public meetings happens on Thursday

On Thursday, you can be part of the conversation of the future of the Vigo County School Corporation.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 6:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, you can be part of the conversation of the future of the Vigo County School Corporation.

School leaders want your input on ongoing things in the school system.

Oct. 18 (Deming Elementary, Davis Park Elementary and Dixie Bee Elementary)

Oct. 23 (DeVaney Elementary, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary and Farrington Grove Elementary)

Oct. 25 (Fayette Elementary, Ben Franklin Elementary and Fuqua Elementary)

Oct. 29 (Hoosier Prairie Elementary, Lost Creek Elementary and Meadows Elementary)

Nov. 6 (Ouabache (Wabash) Elementary, Riley Elementary and Rio Grande Elementary)

Nov. 13 (Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo High)

Nov. 15 (Otter Creek Middle School, Honey Creek Middle, Sarah Scott Middle and Woodrow Wilson Middle)

 

The first of several community meetings will happen on Thursday.

Thursday's meetings will take place at Deming, Davis Park, and Dixie Bee Elementary Schools at 6:30.

