Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second of three architect firms gave a presentation to the Vigo County School Board, and to the public on Wednesday night.
The school corporation plans to do renovations to its high schools.
They listening to a total of three firms.
The final presentation will be Thursday night at 7:30.
The meetings are being held at the school administration building on Wabash Avenue.
Even though the firm will be chosen soon, the projects will not start until the community has a say.
