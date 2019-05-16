Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second of three architect firms gave a presentation to the Vigo County School Board, and to the public on Wednesday night.

The school corporation plans to do renovations to its high schools.

They listening to a total of three firms.

The final presentation will be Thursday night at 7:30.

The meetings are being held at the school administration building on Wabash Avenue.

Even though the firm will be chosen soon, the projects will not start until the community has a say.