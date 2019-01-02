MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Fire crews were called out to battle a Marshall, Illinois house fire.
It happened at 4th and Poplar Streets.
Neighbors told our crews firefighters arrived on the scene early n the morning.
Due to the intensity of the flames, they had to let the fire burn.
No other details about the fire have been released at this time.
Related Content
- Fire crews forced to let Marshall fire burn due to flame intensity
- Fire crews respond to overnight barn fire
- Crews battle huge house fire
- ‘Terrifying’ tornados of flame burn California city; 2 dead
- Trailer fire on Interstate 70 forced crews to close westbound lanes
- Crews battle factory fire in Vincennes
- Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute
- Crews battle fire in eastern Vigo County
- Crews battle fire at Brazil trucking company
- Crews fight semi fire in Vermillion County
Scroll for more content...