Fast food chain offers free meal to furloughed federal employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of federal employees are out of work during the partial government shutdown.
Now, a fast food restaurant is offering a little bit of help.
Fazoli's is offering free pizza baked spaghetti to furloughed federal government employees.
To get the deal, you have to buy a drink.
The offer lasts until January 13th.
