Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts receives top honor during annual award banquet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Tuesday night award banquet paid recognition to local law enforcement.
It was the annual awards night for the Terre Haute Police Department.
Several officers were awarded for their bravery in dangerous situations, with two special awards being given to fallen police officer Rob Pitts.
Pitts was killed during a shooting at a Terre Haute apartment complex last year.
LINK | THE PEACE OFFICERS' MEMORIAL SERVICE: FULL PROGRAM AND REMEMBERING FALLEN TERRE HAUTE OFFICERS
He was awarded 'Officer of the Year' and a Medal of Honor.
His fellow officers say his sacrifice was like none other.
"There is nothing that would be enough to ever repay him or his family for the sacrifice they made. But it was an honor to present that to his family here tonight," Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said.
This is the 28th year for the event.
