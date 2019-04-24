Experts talk substance abuse during Wednesday symposium

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health in Terre Haute hosted a substance use disorder symposium on Wednesday.

Experts set up several booths in the Landsbaum Center for Health Education.

Each booth highlighted a different aspect of what local and state leaders are doing to solve the opioid problem.

They also focused on populations that could be more at risk.

News 10 talked with organizers.

They told us people who are abusing substances make up a good portion of arrests every day.

"Families have been struggling for so long. So we want to bring it out in the open and say its okay. We have treatments that work. We can help you get better. We can help you live the best life you can," Amber Cadick from Union Health said.

Several local health agencies came together to offer the symposium.