Edgar County town warns residents to avoid letting small babies drink tap water

CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Chrisman is warning residents to not let infants drink the town's tap water.

Chrisman is in Edgar County.

What is nitrate? Nitrate is a compound that is formed naturally when nitrogen combines with oxygen or ozone. Nitrogen is essential for all living things, but high levels of nitrate in drinking water can be dangerous to health, especially for infants and pregnant women. Nitrates are also made in large amounts by plants and animals, and are released in smoke and industrial or automotive exhaust. SOURCE: CDC

According to a post on the town's Facebook page, there are high levels of nitrites in the water.

The post said water same results received on February 5th had nitrate levels over double the safe level.

They measured out at 2.4 mg/L.

The maximum contaminant level is 1 mg/L.

They say this level can be dangerous to babies six-months-old or younger.

The post says babies left untreated could become seriously ill, and if left untreated, could possibly die.

Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting the water stand will not reduce nitrate levels.

They say adults and children over six-months-old are okay to drink the water.