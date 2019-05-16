Edgar County man sentenced for robbing and assaulting Vietnam War veteran

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judged has sentenced an Edgar County, Illinois man for his part in the robbery of a disabled Vietnam War veteran.

Judge John Roach sentenced Dereck Worthington to 25 years in prison.

In late March, he entered a guilty plea to robbery resulting in bodily injury.

He testified that his co-defendant, Jon Marshall, owed him money.

That is when they allegedly planned to rob Marshall's step-father.

During the robbery, they allegedly cut the line to the victim's oxygen tank and taped him to a char.

It took him several hours to work himself free.

The victim agreed to the plea agreement to avoid trial.

Charges of attempted murder and criminal confinement were dropped.