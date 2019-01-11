Clear
During winter weather...when is it okay to call 9-1-1?

When winter weather strikes, local dispatchers can see as many as 400 calls per day.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Winter weather typically brings additional 9-1-1 calls to local dispatchers.

In Vigo County, dispatchers take an average of 200 9-1-1 calls per day.

When winter weather strikes, that number could easily grow to 400 calls.

As you can probably imagine, dispatchers are very busy answering those calls.

They say they will get to you if you or your family are in need of help...just like any other day.

"Be respectful, slow down, and if you're not answered right away, just hang tight...we will get you taken care of, you are just going to have to be patient with us," Rob McMullen, the director of Vigo County 911 said.

Part of the reason for the call increase could be related to people calling for no-emergencies.

Those emergencies are things like life or death situations and possible hazards.

Slide-offs are common issues when winter rolls in.

In many cases, you can call a wrecker service or a friend for help, instead of 9-1-1.

"If you're in the roadway and you're causing a traffic hazard, we'll get help on the way...we'll get officers started that way. Or if you have a medical emergency, or you're injured, we'll get you police, fire, EMS, everything we need to get to you," McMullen said.

The non-emergency line for Vigo County Dispatch is 812-232-3801.

Officials say you should not call 9-1-1 for most power outages unless that outage interferes with a medical need, a downed power line, or a fire hazard.

