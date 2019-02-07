Duke Energy set to undergo substation improvements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is undergoing an improvement project a number of its substations.

The plan calls for an increase in reliability to a handful of substations in Terre Haute and one in Brazil.

Much like roads and bridges the inner workings of these transformers need to be upgraded in order to operate correctly.

No outages are expected during the project, but increased construction traffic is likely.

The project is expected to last around six months.