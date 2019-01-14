Duke Energy issues warning after scammers try to rip off customers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new round of scams are targeting Duke Energy customers.

Officials say scammers call pretending to work for the utility company.

The scammer will try to get the potential victim to pay money over the phone.

Rick Burger, from Duke Energy, says don't take the bait.

"We never call people up within an hour and say, pay the bill. You will always if you are delinquent in a bill, you will at least be notified a month in advance...so I want people to understand that. But we never ask for a prepaid card or anything," Burger said.

If you believe a scammer, claiming from Duke Energy, has tried to contact you, call 800-521-2232.

You are also urged to contact your local police.