Domestic complaint leads police to property stolen from Terre Haute store

A domestic complaint turned into a burglary investigation.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 3:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A domestic complaint turned into a burglary investigation.

Multiple police agencies responded to a Clinton home for the incident.

Inside the home, police say they found a box of stolen merchandise.

Those goods were reportedly stolen from Kadel's Hallmark in North Terre Haute.

Police learned of more stolen items that were stashed in some nearby woods.

Hugh Carpenter II was arrested on felony charges of possession of stolen items.

Kadel's Hallmark was able to recover the merchandise, all valued at just under $3,300.

