Did you fill up? Gas prices spike by 45 cents overnight in Terre Haute

For the last several days, drivers could fill up for around $1.88 per gallon. This morning our crews found prices at $2.33.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Within the last 24-hours, gas prices in Terre Haute have jumped at least 45 cents.

For the last several days, drivers could fill up for around $1.88 per gallon.

This morning our crews found prices at $2.33.

The cause for the spike is not officially known.

AAA said the average price for fuel across the State of Indiana is still well below the national average, at $2.10.

In Illinois, drivers can expect to pay a state average of $2.17.

