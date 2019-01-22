Did you fill up? Gas prices spike by 45 cents overnight in Terre Haute

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Within the last 24-hours, gas prices in Terre Haute have jumped at least 45 cents.
For the last several days, drivers could fill up for around $1.88 per gallon.
This morning our crews found prices at $2.33.
The cause for the spike is not officially known.
AAA said the average price for fuel across the State of Indiana is still well below the national average, at $2.10.
In Illinois, drivers can expect to pay a state average of $2.17.
