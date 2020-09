TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute have started a death investigation after a woman was found unresponsive.

Just before 3:00 on Tuesday afternoon, the Terre Haute Police Department was called to the 2000 block of 4th Avenue where they found the woman.

Details are few at this time, but officials say detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the death.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.