Crews start the asphalting process of Margaret Avenue project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's progress on getting Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute open to traffic again.

Crews have started paving.

They've put down the first layer of asphalt on one lane.

It's part of the on-going overpass project.

The goal is to keep traffic moving when trains come through the area.

There's still a lot of paving to be done.

Late last month, officials told us the overpass could be open before the end of the year.