Sullivan County evacuation quickly called off after crews contain gas leak

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An evacuation in Sullivan County was quickly called off after crews were able to contain a gas leak.
Sheriff Clark Cottom told us the evacuation was issued after construction crews damaged a gas line near State Road 48 and Division Road in Shelburn around 3:40 Thursday afternoon.
In a statement a short time later, Cottom said officials from Ohio Valley Gas Company were quick;y able to seal the damaged line, ending the evacuation.
Crews were forced to close State Road 48 and U.S. 41.
Emergency crews started the evacuation process. About 20 minutes later, the gas company called off the evacuation.
