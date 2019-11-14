Clear

Sullivan County evacuation quickly called off after crews contain gas leak

An evacuation in Sullivan County was quickly called off after crews were able to contain a gas leak.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 4:13 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 4:31 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An evacuation in Sullivan County was quickly called off after crews were able to contain a gas leak.

Sheriff Clark Cottom told us the evacuation was issued after construction crews damaged a gas line near State Road 48 and Division Road in Shelburn around 3:40 Thursday afternoon.

In a statement a short time later, Cottom said officials from Ohio Valley Gas Company were quick;y able to seal the damaged line, ending the evacuation.

Crews were forced to close State Road 48 and U.S. 41.

Emergency crews started the evacuation process. About 20 minutes later, the gas company called off the evacuation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
Slightly Less Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

New research shows smart devices like Alexa, may make you more vulnerable to hackers

Image

Polar Vortex Explanation

Image

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High: 36

Image

National Signing Day 2019

Image

ISU vs LVille MBB

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Author of a book about Birch Bayh stops in Vigo County to discuss the late Senator

Image

Job opportunities available for the 2020 Census

Image

Crews respond to Vigo County house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley