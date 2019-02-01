Could E-Learning Days replace snow days in Vigo County?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new system could be coming that will keep kids learning during snow days in Vigo County.

This past week we told you how some local school corporations are using E-Learning technology to allow kids to do school work from home.

It also keeps schools from using a snow day.

Vigo County Schools currently do not have this system in use.

We reached out to Superintendent Robert Haworth to find out why.

He told us he is aware that other districts across the State of Indiana are using the system.

He said he sees the benefits of using it in the future, but wants to make sure he has all of the facts first.

"I think that it is definitely something that our system would engage in. I think there are some things to consider when moving to E-Learning days as replacement days for school days," Haworth said.

He told us one of the things to take into account involves how the district would pay employees during the E-Learning days.

For example, bus drivers would need to make up compensation.

Those are things he hopes to discuss in the future.