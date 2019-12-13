Clear

Contract withdrawn, Greene County trash transfer station not moving forward

Wallace Brothers Disposal and Recycling rescinded from a proposed contract on Thursday with the Greene County Solid Waste Management Board.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Wallace Brothers Disposal and Recycling rescinded from a proposed contract on Thursday with the Greene County Solid Waste Management Board.

The 20-year lease with a possible 20-year renewal would have allowed Wallace Brothers to build a trash transfer station on the property of the Greene County Solid Waste Management Recycling Center in Switz City. 

News 10 reported on Wednesday that many residents around the property were unhappy with this proposal.

LINK: ‘ALL OF THE NEIGHBORS AROUND HERE ARE REALLY CONCERNED ABOUT THIS,’ SWITZ CITY RECYCLING CENTER COULD BECOME TRASH TRANSFER STATION

Residents expressed concerns about how the facility would impact property value, noise and increase traffic.

Diana Pulliam lives next door to the recycling center in Switz City.

She is glad the contract did not go through.

"I'm just so happy that maybe we can do something else with it... if we get to keep it for our little Greene county recycle, we can go in there and maybe do some new management... I know it's not a moneymaker, but at least recycle there," Pulliam said. 

While neighbors around the facility are happy about Thursday's decision, leaders with the Greene County Solid Waste Board told News 10 they will have to make some tough decisions about the future of the property.

Board President Ed Michael told News 10 during a phone interview on Friday that the board does not want to stop offering recycling services.

David Reed suggests a few ideas. 

"They should really consider adding a few dollars to the fee. Then, we continue with the recycling as we have been doing, and then in the meantime, the market for recyclables comes back," Reed said.

Reed and Pulliam are just a few of approximately 200 residents who signed a petition against the proposed contract.

They both expressed that they would like to work together with the board moving forward.

"It hasn't all just been about stopping this, I mean, we want to be part of the solution, as well. So we are more than willing, if they want to come down and have a conversation about how we move forward, why most of the people that signed that petition I'm sure are willing to be a part of that, as well,” Reed said.

The Greene County Solid Waste Management Board will meet on December 18 at the Greene County Courthouse in Bloomfield.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sheriff Youth Ranch raffle

Image

Parke County kids get an inside look at how government works

Image

New store confirms it is moving into old Terre Haute Toys R' Us location

Image

Switz City trash plant plan withdrawn

Image

Urban Vs. Rural Temps

Image

State Rep. and teacher Tonya Pfaff reacts to teacher salary increase

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

The Honey Creek Mall's new name and logo set to be announced on Monday

Image

New three digit hotline could save lives

Image

Silver Alert issued for missing Terre Haute teen, Clayton Johnson

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans