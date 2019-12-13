Contract withdrawn, Greene County trash transfer station not moving forward

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Wallace Brothers Disposal and Recycling rescinded from a proposed contract on Thursday with the Greene County Solid Waste Management Board.

The 20-year lease with a possible 20-year renewal would have allowed Wallace Brothers to build a trash transfer station on the property of the Greene County Solid Waste Management Recycling Center in Switz City.

News 10 reported on Wednesday that many residents around the property were unhappy with this proposal.

LINK: ‘ALL OF THE NEIGHBORS AROUND HERE ARE REALLY CONCERNED ABOUT THIS,’ SWITZ CITY RECYCLING CENTER COULD BECOME TRASH TRANSFER STATION

Residents expressed concerns about how the facility would impact property value, noise and increase traffic.

Diana Pulliam lives next door to the recycling center in Switz City.

She is glad the contract did not go through.

"I'm just so happy that maybe we can do something else with it... if we get to keep it for our little Greene county recycle, we can go in there and maybe do some new management... I know it's not a moneymaker, but at least recycle there," Pulliam said.

While neighbors around the facility are happy about Thursday's decision, leaders with the Greene County Solid Waste Board told News 10 they will have to make some tough decisions about the future of the property.

Board President Ed Michael told News 10 during a phone interview on Friday that the board does not want to stop offering recycling services.

David Reed suggests a few ideas.

"They should really consider adding a few dollars to the fee. Then, we continue with the recycling as we have been doing, and then in the meantime, the market for recyclables comes back," Reed said.

Reed and Pulliam are just a few of approximately 200 residents who signed a petition against the proposed contract.

They both expressed that they would like to work together with the board moving forward.

"It hasn't all just been about stopping this, I mean, we want to be part of the solution, as well. So we are more than willing, if they want to come down and have a conversation about how we move forward, why most of the people that signed that petition I'm sure are willing to be a part of that, as well,” Reed said.

The Greene County Solid Waste Management Board will meet on December 18 at the Greene County Courthouse in Bloomfield.