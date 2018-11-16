Clear

Community leaders gather Business and Bagels

Community leaders and school officials came together to talk business and enjoy some bagels.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 6:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community leaders and school officials came together to talk business and enjoy some bagels.

This is a part of the Vigo County Education Foundation Board.

On Friday, people met at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School.

They learned first-hand the programs that are preparing young people for high wage careers and higher education.

Organizers say the outpouring of community support is the reason they're able to give local kids real-world experiences.

To learn more, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Cloudy with Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Keeping an eye out for diabetes

Image

Orange Friday in Terre Haute

Image

Governor appoints a new Terre Haute City judge

Image

City Council member responds to jail request

Image

Vigo County Jail lawsuit latest

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

The Vincennes Christmas Parade

Image

Red Kettle kickoff in the Wabash Valley

Image

Sullivan kids start Blessing Box

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party