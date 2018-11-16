TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community leaders and school officials came together to talk business and enjoy some bagels.
This is a part of the Vigo County Education Foundation Board.
On Friday, people met at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School.
They learned first-hand the programs that are preparing young people for high wage careers and higher education.
Organizers say the outpouring of community support is the reason they're able to give local kids real-world experiences.
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- Community leaders gather Business and Bagels
- Community leaders gather to discuss issues today's youth struggle with
- Business for Bagels event raises big money for Vigo County kids
- Leaders gather to cut the ribbon on 12-Points store
- Future business leaders pitch their ideas
- Launch Terre Haute hosts future business leaders
- Daviess County community gathers to pay respect to fallen firefighter
- Community leaders learn how to be "stellar"
- Business leaders weigh in on future of Vigo County schools
- 12 Under 40 recognized for being leaders in the community
Scroll for more content...