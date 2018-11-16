Community leaders gather Business and Bagels

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community leaders and school officials came together to talk business and enjoy some bagels.

This is a part of the Vigo County Education Foundation Board.

On Friday, people met at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School.

They learned first-hand the programs that are preparing young people for high wage careers and higher education.

Organizers say the outpouring of community support is the reason they're able to give local kids real-world experiences.

To learn more, click here.