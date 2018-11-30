Clinton receives over $400,000 to help with infrastructure improvements

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice some upgrades in cities and counties around the Wabash Valley.

Clinton is getting more than $400,000 for infrastructure improvements.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch visited Clinton on Friday to help celebrate.

The city is one of 283 recipients this year in Indiana's Community Crossings Matching Grant.

Eligible projects include road and bridge work and projects for disabilities act compliance.