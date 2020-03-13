Clinton man sentenced for his role in 2019 police action shooting

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge sentenced a Clinton, Indiana man for his role in a police action shooting.
Craig Boradach will spend six years in prison.
It comes after a jury convicted Boradach of battery and two charges of driving while intoxicated earlier this month.
LINK | NAMES OF SUSPECT AND OFFICER INVOLVED IN WEEKEND VERMILLION COUNTY POLICE ACTION SHOOTING RELEASED
Last year, police in Vermillion County, Indiana say they tried to pull Boradach over.
That's when they say he drove at an officer and pinned that officer against his squad car.
In response, authorities say the officer fired shots at him.
