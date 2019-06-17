Clinton man crashes into downed tree after it had fallen on power lines

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton man is okay after he hit a downed tree that had fallen on power lines.
It happened on Sunday night just before 11:00 p.m. on County Road 775 South, near Hillsdale in Vermillion County.
Deputies say the power went out in several areas across the county.
While out looking for the cause, the received a call about a fallen tree on power lines
Ryan Hoggatt told deputies he didn't see the tree and hit it.
He said his car landed on the tree and became tangled in the power lines.
Hoggatt was not hurt in the crash.
