Clinton man behind bars on drug charges after Edgar County traffic stop

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton, Indiana man is behind bars in Edgar County after a traffic stop.

It happened on Thursday in Paris.

Police say they made a routine traffic stop, pulling over Chad Keller.

The officer that made the stop requested a K9 unit to check out Keller's truck.

Police say the dog alerted them to potential drugs.

During a search of the truck, police say they found a large quantity of meth but didn't say exactly how much.

Keller was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

He is currently in the Edgar County Jail.