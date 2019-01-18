Clinton man behind bars on drug charges after Edgar County traffic stop

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton, Indiana man is behind bars in Edgar County after a traffic stop.
It happened on Thursday in Paris.
Police say they made a routine traffic stop, pulling over Chad Keller.
The officer that made the stop requested a K9 unit to check out Keller's truck.
Police say the dog alerted them to potential drugs.
During a search of the truck, police say they found a large quantity of meth but didn't say exactly how much.
Keller was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
He is currently in the Edgar County Jail.
