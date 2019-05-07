Clinton City Council race ends in a tie

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - In Vermillion County, the race for Clinton City Council District Four had three candidates running for one seat.

That race ended in a tie.

Robert Lindsey, Jr. and Scott Miller walked away with 44 percent of the votes.

Both men had 36 votes apiece.

News 10 has reached out to the Vermillion County Clerk's Office for details on what they plan to do next.

As soon as we hear back from them, we will pass that information along to you.