Clear

Clinton City Council race ends in a tie

In Vermillion County, the race for Clinton City Council District Four had three candidates running for one seat.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 9:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - In Vermillion County, the race for Clinton City Council District Four had three candidates running for one seat.

That race ended in a tie.

Robert Lindsey, Jr. and Scott Miller walked away with 44 percent of the votes.

Both men had 36 votes apiece.

News 10 has reached out to the Vermillion County Clerk's Office for details on what they plan to do next.

As soon as we hear back from them, we will pass that information along to you.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Cloudy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Correctional Officer Week

Image

Former acquaintance reacts TH cold case solved

Image

New art on the campus of ISU

Image

CASY workshop

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Celebrating nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week

Image

Humane Society receives grant

Image

STEM Certified Schools in the Wabash Valley

Image

Understanding 911 in Richland County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017