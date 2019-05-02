City-wide clean-up happens this weekend in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to do your part to help keep Terre Haute beautiful.

A city-wide clean-up will take place this Saturday.

People are asked to meet in the back parking lot of the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters by 8:00 a.m.

While there, volunteers will receive a route map, gloves, bags, and snacks.

Clean-up will last through noon.

Several dumpsters will be located at the police department.

Hazardous materials will not be accepted.

That includes tires, chemicals, and batteries.

If you have any questions concerning the clean-up, call the Terre Haute mayor's office at 812-244-2303.