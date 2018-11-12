Chick-Fil-A set to donate a portion of Monday night sales to local school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday night, you can enjoy a meal and help a good cause.
For the evening, Chick-Fil-A will donate a portion of its proceeds to West Vigo Elementary School.
That's going on until 10:00 p.m.
All you have to do is present this flyer.
You can print it and have it in your hand or show it to them on your phone.
